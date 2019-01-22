Natual medicine and its safety and efficacy in breast cancer care

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Aminah Keats will discuss natural medicine and its safety and efficacy in breast cancer care.

Aminah Keats, ND, FABNO, is board certified in naturopathic oncology and has specialized in integrative oncology since 2004. Dr. Keats received her naturopathic doctorate from the University of Bridgeport College of Naturopathic Medicine. She completed her undergraduate degree in psychology from Spelman College and did pre-medical coursework at Rutgers University. Her goal with each patient is to create a personalized treatment plan that safely works to reduce side effects, support immune function and offer a cancer-fighting benefit to patients who are actively undergoing conventional oncology treatment. Dr. Keats also works with patients who are at high risk for cancer and those seeking naturopathic care for cancer prevention. She utilizes vitamin and nutrient therapy, botanical medicine, and diet and lifestyle counseling to create individualized plans for her patients. She currently works in private practice at Capital Integrative Health in Bethesda, MD.

