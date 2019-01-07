Listen Live Sports

Personalized healthcare through functional medicine coaching

January 7, 2019 11:11 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Sandra Scheinbaum will discuss personalized healthcare through functional medicine coaching.

Sandra Scheinbaum, PhD, IFMCP, is passionate about transforming healthcare by training health coaches to integrate the positive psychology model of coaching with the functional medicine approach to reversing chronic illness. She founded the Functional Medicine Coaching Academy in collaboration with The Institute for Functional Medicine. A licensed clinical psychologist for over 35 years, she taught graduate-level courses in the psychology of eating and mind-body medicine, ran clinics for treating attention deficit disorders, panic and anxiety, and conducted one of the first controlled studies of neurofeedback. She is an IFM Certified Practitioner and the author of Functional Medicine Coaching, Stop Panic Attacks in 10 Easy Steps, and How to Give Clients the Skills to Stop Panic Attacks.

