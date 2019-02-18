Listen Live Sports

The Cowden Support Program for chronic Lyme disease

February 18, 2019 4:17 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. William Lee Cowden will discuss the Cowden Support Program for chronic Lyme disease.

William Lee Cowden, MD, MD(H), is chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board and a professor at the Academy of Comprehensive Integrative Medicine. He is a USA board-certified cardiologist and internist known for his knowledge and skill in practicing and teaching integrative medicine. He has pioneered successful integrative treatments for cancer, Lyme disease, atherosclerosis, cardiomyopathy, autism and various other neurological conditions, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, silicone implant disease and many other illnesses. He has co-authored 6 books and has contributed to several other books and publications.

