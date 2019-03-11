Listen Live Sports

Hormones, menopause, the Keto-Green diet and the new book The Hormone Fix

March 11, 2019 9:15 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Anna Cabeca will discuss hormones, menopause, the Keto-Green diet, and her new book The Hormone Fix.

Anna Cabeca, DO, OBGYN, FACOG, an Emory University trained gynecologist and women’s health expert was diagnosed with early menopause at age 38. Devastated, she traveled the world looking for answers and healing and found it. She is now a triple board-certified, menopause and hormone expert. She is internationally acclaimed for her work in gynecology and obstetrics, integrative medicine, and anti-aging and regenerative medicine. Dr. Cabeca has changed the lives of thousands of women across the globe, connecting to others through humor, honesty and passion. Her book The Hormone Fix and empowering transformation programs have helped women of all ages become their best selves again.

