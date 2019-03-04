Dana Lake will discuss news you can use and health controversies.

Host Dana Laake is a licensed nutritionist providing preventive and therapeutic medical nutrition services for over 25 years. Her practice includes the nutritional evaluation and treatment of the full spectrum of health issues affecting children and adults. Dana holds a Master’s degree in nutrition from the University of Maryland.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.