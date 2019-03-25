Listen Live Sports

Nutritional formulas and tips for healthy aging

March 25, 2019 11:52 am
 
Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Dr. Malisa Carullo will discuss nutritional formulas and tips for healthy aging.

Malisa Carullo, BSc, MSc, ND, earned her doctorate in naturopathic medicine at National University of Health Sciences in Chicago. She completed her masters in biology with a concentration in genetics and molecular evolution. Malisa focuses on biological medicine and its treatment of chronic diseases, as well as healthy age management. Her practice interests include endocrinology and blending naturopathic medicine with sports medicine. She is currently working as a clinical affairs liaison at Metagenics.

