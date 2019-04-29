EpiBioGenetics® – your lifestyle, biochemistry and DNA and using IQYOU, which provides unique information about your health

Dana Laake and her special guest Marc Isaacson will discuss EpiBioGenetics® – your lifestyle, biochemistry and DNA – using IQYOU, the only assessment tool in the world that combines these three critical wellness components to provide you with unique information about your health.

Marc Isaacson, President and CEO of Village Green Apothecary, is passionate about changing healthcare from a symptoms-based system to one that works on getting to the root cause, focusing on individualization, wellness and prevention. Over the last several years he has partnered with Dr. Joseph Pizzorno to create IQYOU, a revolutionary smart health tool, which is driven by over 30,000 medical studies. IQYOU identifies health risks by integrating lab work, DNA, as well as medications, diet, lifestyle and exercise habits, to provide people with a personalized health roadmap, empowering them to take ownership of their own health.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.