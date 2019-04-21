Listen Live Sports

Essentials of Healthy Living

Optimizing digestive health

April 21, 2019 12:19 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Michael Murry will discuss optimizing digestive health.

Dr. Michael Murry, ND, is widely regarded as a leading authority on natural medicine. He is a graduate, former faculty member, and serves on the Board of Regents of Bastyr University in Seattle. Dr. Murry has published over 30 books featuring natural approaches to health. He has written numerous articles for major publications, appeared on hundreds of radio and TV programs, and lectured nationwide. Dr. Murray has dedicated his life to educating physicians, patients, and the general public on the tremendous healing power of nature.

