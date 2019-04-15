Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Victoria L. Dunckley will discuss the impact of screen time on mood, focus, sleep and behavior.

Victoria L. Dunckley, M.D, is an award-winning integrative child psychiatrist, author, speaker, and activist. She is a nationally-recognized expert on the impact of screen time on brain health and development, and coined the term “Electronic Screen Syndrome” to describe how electronics can overstimulate and detune a child’s nervous system, causing mood, focus, sleep and behavioral issues.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.