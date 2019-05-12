Listen Live Sports

Enzymes and cancer

May 12, 2019 8:37 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Linda L. Isaacs will discuss enzymes and cancer.

Linda L. Isaacs, MD, received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Kentucky, graduating with high distinction with a major in biochemistry. She received her medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 1985 and completed a residency in internal medicine at the Department of Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center at New York University Medical School. Dr. Isaacs uses a nutritional approach for treating patients diagnosed with cancer and other serious degenerative illnesses. The treatment involves individualized diet plans and nutritional supplement protocols, as well as detox procedures.

