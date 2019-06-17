

Dana Laake and her special guest Bruce Topping will discuss CBD.

Bruce Topping has been involved in the alternative medical community his entire life by managing health food stores, speaking for support groups, conducting seminars for Weston A. Price chapters and being an activist for small and local agriculture. He is a consummate student of natural medicine in all its forms with a passion for helping people understand the controversies of diet and nutritional science. Based on his wealth of knowledge, Bruce is a highly sought after national speaker for Garden of Life and is their probiotics and enzymes expert.

