Health concerns around cell phones, wireless devices and 5G network technology

June 10, 2019 9:14 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Theodora Scarato will discuss health concerns around cell phones, wireless devices and 5G network technology.

Theodora Scarato is the executive director of Environmental Health Trust (EHT). EHT is one of the leading scientific environmental health organizations working on issues surrounding 5G, small cell wireless transmitters and cell phone radiation. EHT develops educational campaigns and publishes scientific research on cell phone radiation and wireless technology, working to inform both policymakers and the public. Ms. Scarato coordinates scientific programs with international experts and research institutions internationally on all aspects of 5G, cellphones and health. EHT maintains the world’s largest database on protective international policy.

