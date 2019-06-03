Listen Live Sports

Preventing and treating cardiovascular disease through diet and lifestyle

June 3, 2019 9:25 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Kim Williams will discuss preventing and treating cardiovascular disease through diet and lifestyle.

Kim Allan Williams, MD, MACC, FAHA, MASNC, FESC, is Chief of the Division of Cardiology at Rush University and specializes in cardiology, prevention and cardiac imaging. He has served on numerous national committees and boards including serving as the President of the American College of Cardiology, President of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association of Black Cardiologists. He is also the founder of the Urban Cardiology Initiative in Detroit, Michigan to reduce ethnic heart care disparities, and continues community-based efforts in Chicago at Rush. A native of Chicago’s South Side, Dr. Williams has over 30 years of experience as an educator, researcher, and physician.

