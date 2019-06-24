Listen Live Sports

Why hormones are essentials for lifelong vibrant health

June 24, 2019 2:51 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Elizabeth Plourde will discuss why hormones are essential for lifelong vibrant health.

Elizabeth Plourde, CLS, NCMP, PhD, is a licensed Clinical Laboratory Scientist with degrees in both biological science and psychology. Dr. Plourde uses her experience in her fields of study as well as her work in medical laboratories to focus attention on the hazards of sunscreen and how they are impacting our children and the environment. Dr. Plourde is a health educator and internationally known author. She has appeared on numerous network news programs and radio shows across the country.

