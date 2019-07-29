Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Judy Seeger will discuss a 3-step strategy for detoxification and using ozone therapy for optimal health results.

Judy Seeger, ND, is a pioneer in the field of alternative medicine with a primary focus on cancer. She educates people about their health and empowers them to heal themselves in an organic way. With more than 35 years in the field of alternative medicine, she is very experienced at helping people achieve a greater level of wellness. She is the former director of River of Life Health Centre, a holistic health clinic in Florida, and has recently been conducting extensive herbal research in the Amazon rain forest. Dr. Seeger has developed an easy-to-follow health plan to boost the immune system and increase health and quality of life for patients with skin, lung, breast, ovarian, prostate, liver, colon, brain and pancreatic cancers. She is an author, speaker, researcher and online TV show host.

