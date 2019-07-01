Biomimetic dentistry: The science of rebuilding teeth safely without destroying them

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Paul O’Malley will discuss biomimetic dentistry including the science of rebuilding teeth safely without destroying them.

Paul O’Malley, DDS, graduated from the Creighton University School of Dentistry. Later he completed a residency at Baylor University in Texas, in cosmetic dentistry. He spent 6 years practicing and learning in one of the premier cosmetic dentistry practices in the United States, located in Beverly Hills, CA. He has logged well over 1,000 hours in continuing education. Dr. O’Malley became fully laser-trained and performs laser healing and cosmetic laser dental procedures. He is one of a handful of dentists worldwide who are trained and certified in biomimetic dentistry.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.