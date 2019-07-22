The anti-anxiety food solution: how the foods you eat can help you calm your anxious mind, improve your mood and end cravings

Dana Laake and her special guest Trudy Scott will discuss her book, The Antianxiety Food Solution: How the Foods You Eat Can Help You Calm Your Anxious Mind, Improve Your Mood, and End Cravings.

Trudy Scott is a Food Mood Expert and certified nutritionist on a mission to educate people about the healing powers of food in order to find natural solutions for their anxiety, depression, emotional eating and sugar cravings. Trudy has had her own personal journey with anxiety, starting in her mid-thirties. She discovered that it was not only stress and overworking that were causing her anxiety symptoms, but also her so-called healthy vegetarian diet. What she learned led her to write her first book, The Anti-anxiety Food Solution.

