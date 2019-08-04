Listen Live Sports

An integrative and traditional physicians approach to diet, lab tests, cardiac heart, liver screening and men’s health

August 4, 2019 3:58 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Sam Pappas will examine an integrative and traditional physicians approach to diet, lab tests, cardiac heart, liver screening and men’s health.

Sam Pappas, MD, is an internist in Vienna, Virginia. He received his medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He is a member of the Institute of Functional Medicine (IFM), the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), and Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI). Dr. Pappas focuses on personalized care integrating multiple modalities of interconnected therapies such as nutrition, fitness, stress reduction and nutraceuticals. He was selected as a 2018 Top Doctor in the Washingtonian Magazine.

