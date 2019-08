Dana Laake and her special guest Victoria Wood will discuss ways to optimize the body’s environment so that cancer cannot take root.

Victoria Wood, MPH, RD, CNS, has been practicing Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) for over 25 years. She specializes in designing programs for optimal genetic expression for a wide array of conditions.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.