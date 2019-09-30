Dana Laake and her special guest Jeffrey M. Smith will discuss why you should eat organic as if your life depends on it.

Jeffrey M. Smith is a leading consumer advocate promoting healthier non-GMO choices. He is the executive director of The Institute for Responsible Technology, a leading source of GMO health risk information for consumers, policy makers, and healthcare professionals. Mr. Smith’s documentary Genetic Roulette, The Gamble of Our Lives, was awarded the 2012 Movie of the Year (Solari Report) and the Transformational Film of the Year (AwareGuide). Mr. Smith’s new film, Secret Ingredients, co-directed with Amy Hart, was released in 2018. His books include Seeds of Deception and Genetic Roulette: The Documented Health Risks of Genetically Engineered Foods.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.