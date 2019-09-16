Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

Life-saving medical fasting

September 16, 2019 8:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Alan Goldhamer will discuss how fasting can save your life.

Alan Goldhamer completed his training as a chiropractor in Oregon and as an osteopathic physician in Sydney, Australia. He has been the director of TrueNorth Health Center for the past 34 years. TrueNorth Health is a multidisciplinary practice that includes doctors of medicine, osteopathy, chiropractic, naturopathy and psychology, and they treat patients with conditions ranging from high blood pressure and diabetes to autoimmune disorders and lymphoma in their 63 bed facility. They utilize a nutritional medicine approach, including the use of an exclusively whole plant diet that is free of added salt, oil and sugar (SOS-free diet). They specialize in medically supervised, water-only fasting.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Alan Goldhamer All News Analysis Dana Laake Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights Village Green Apothecary
WFED-9-sponsors-banner2

Top Stories

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed