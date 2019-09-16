Life-saving medical fasting

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Alan Goldhamer will discuss how fasting can save your life.

Alan Goldhamer completed his training as a chiropractor in Oregon and as an osteopathic physician in Sydney, Australia. He has been the director of TrueNorth Health Center for the past 34 years. TrueNorth Health is a multidisciplinary practice that includes doctors of medicine, osteopathy, chiropractic, naturopathy and psychology, and they treat patients with conditions ranging from high blood pressure and diabetes to autoimmune disorders and lymphoma in their 63 bed facility. They utilize a nutritional medicine approach, including the use of an exclusively whole plant diet that is free of added salt, oil and sugar (SOS-free diet). They specialize in medically supervised, water-only fasting.

