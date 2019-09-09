Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Ben Lynch will discuss methylation, epigenetics and dirty genes.

Benjamin Lynch, ND, received his bachelor of science degree in cell and molecular biology from the University of Washington, and his doctorate in naturopathic medicine (ND) from Bastyr University. His passion for identifying the cause of disease directed him toward nutrigenomics and methylation dysfunction. Currently, he researches, writes and presents worldwide on the topic of MTHFR, methylation defects and genetic control. He is the author of the powerful book, Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health.

