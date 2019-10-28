Listen Live Sports

Food over Medicine

October 28, 2019 8:57 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Pam Popper will discuss food over medicine.
Pam Popper, ND, is an internationally recognized expert on nutrition, medicine and health, and the executive director of Wellness Forum Health. Dr. Popper serves on the President’s Board for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington, DC. She has been featured in many widely distributed documentaries, including Processed People and Making a Killing, and appeared in the acclaimed documentary Forks Over Knives. She was one of the lead experts in Food Choices, and is co-author of the companion book for this film. She is also the author of Food Over Medicine: The Conversation That Can Save Your Life.

