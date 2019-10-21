Dana Laake and her special guest Todd White will discuss natural wine vs commercially processed wine.

Todd White is the founder of Dry Farm Wines – a purveyor of healthy, organic and natural wines. He is a writer, speaker, and leading authority on micro-dosing alcohol for health, longevity and vitality. Todd is dedicated to educating and helping people make better choices about food, nutrition, and how they think about consuming alcohol. Todd’s passion is unlocking the best way to enjoy alcohol, and how to enjoy the benefits of moderate consumption while avoiding the negative outcomes.

