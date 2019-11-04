Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

Benefits of Sustainable Seafood

November 4, 2019 11:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Dana Laake and her special guest Randy Hartnell will discuss the benefits of sustainable seafood.

Randy Hartnell is CEO of Vital Choice, the leading online seafood company that he and his wife, Carla, founded in 2001. Randy loves sharing his knowledge about the benefits of safe, sustainable seafood, and providing his customers with reliable access to the very best of it. Prior to founding Vital Choice, Randy spent more than 20 years as an Alaskan commercial fisherman. He has a degree in English Literature from UC, Berkeley. His first book, The Seafood Prescription—Live a Healthier, Happier, Longer Life with Nature’s Perfect Food, is due out in 2020.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Dana Laake Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights Randy Hertnell Village Green Apothecary
WFED-9-sponsors-banner2

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president