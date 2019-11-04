Dana Laake and her special guest Randy Hartnell will discuss the benefits of sustainable seafood.

Randy Hartnell is CEO of Vital Choice, the leading online seafood company that he and his wife, Carla, founded in 2001. Randy loves sharing his knowledge about the benefits of safe, sustainable seafood, and providing his customers with reliable access to the very best of it. Prior to founding Vital Choice, Randy spent more than 20 years as an Alaskan commercial fisherman. He has a degree in English Literature from UC, Berkeley. His first book, The Seafood Prescription—Live a Healthier, Happier, Longer Life with Nature’s Perfect Food, is due out in 2020.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.