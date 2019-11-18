Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

Important Nutrients for Eye Health

November 18, 2019 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Anthony Thomas will discuss important nutrients for eye health.

Anthony Thomas, PhD, earned his B.A. in nutrition, dietetics and food science from California State University Northridge, his doctorate in nutritional biology from the University of California at Davis, and conducted postdoctoral research at the University of California at Los Angeles Larry Hillblom Islet Research Center. His primary research interests have focused on the influence of dietary and lifestyle factors on chronic cardiovascular/metabolic diseases including obesity, insulin resistance syndrome, and type 2 diabetes. He has authored/co-authored multiple peer reviewed scientific manuscripts and serves on the Jarrow Formulas’ Scientific Panel.

 

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Anthony Thomas Dana Laake Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights Village Green Apothecary
WFED-9-sponsors-banner2

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal