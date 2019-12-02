Listen Live Sports

Essentials of Healthy Living
 
Essentials of Healthy Living

“Blue Zones” – five locations where people live to record-setting ages and how they do it

December 2, 2019 12:16 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dan Buettner will discuss the world’s “Blue Zones” – five locations where people live to record-setting ages and how they do it.

Dan Buettner is an explorer, National Geographic Fellow and multiple New York Times bestselling author. He discovered the five places in the world – dubbed “Blue Zones” hotspots – where people live the longest, and are healthiest. Buettner now works in partnership with municipal governments, large employers, and health insurance companies to implement Blue Zones projects.

