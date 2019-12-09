Listen Live Sports

Health benefits of chiropractic care, functional medicine and applied kineseology

December 9, 2019
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Robert A. Ozello will discuss the health benefits of chiropractic care, functional medicine and applied kinesiology.

Dr. Robert A. Ozell, DC, is a chiropractor in Rockville, MD with over 38 years of experience. Dr. Ozello graduated from Rutgers University in 1978 with honors with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. He is a 1981 graduate of New York Chiropractic College where he was awarded a certificate of merit. He has taught many advanced chiropractic workshops and specializes in treating difficult chronic cases. Through the use of Applied Kinesiology (muscle testing), Dr. Ozello provides comprehensive holistic health care. His treatments are customized to each patient through state of the art adjusting techniques, muscle balancing techniques, nutritional counseling, soft tissue techniques, meridian therapy, diet and exercise.

