Optimizing and preventing brain health and treating neurodegenerative diseases

February 3, 2020 12:01 pm
 
David Baer and his special guest Dr. Tom O’Bryan’s will discuss a step-by-step approach for optimizing brain health and preventing and treating neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr. Tom O’Bryan’s is an internationally recognized, admired and compassionate speaker focusing on food sensitivities, environmental toxins, and the development of autoimmune diseases. In November 2016, Dr. O’Bryan released Betrayal: The Autoimmune Disease Solution They’re Not Telling You, an investigation into why our immune system, designed to protect us, begins attacking our own tissue. Currently, over 500,000 people worldwide have watched the docuseries. He holds teaching faculty positions with The Institute for Functional Medicine and the National University of Health Sciences. His 2016 groundbreaking book, The Autoimmune Fix, won the National Book Award and ranked first in several categories on Amazon. The book outlines the step-by-step development of degenerative diseases and gives us the tools to identify our disease process years before the symptoms are obvious.

