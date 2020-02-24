Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials Of Healthy Living

Understanding the gut microbiome’s role in health and disease

February 24, 2020 8:04 am
 
< a min read
      

Dana Laake and her special guest Guy Daniels will discuss understanding the gut microbiome’s role in health and disease.

Guy Daniels, MS, is the Director of Medical Education at Onegevity, a subsidiary of Thorne Research. Onegevity works together with Thorne to design clinically studied supplements, including pre- and probiotics, for Thorne’s customers based on their integrated metabolic profile. Onegevity’s platform synthesizes the massive, complex, and dynamic human data derived from genomic, proteomic, blood chemistries, microbiome, saliva, and self-reported metrics to provide a comprehensive molecular portrait and personalized interventions for an individual’s health.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Dana Laake Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights Guy Daniels
WFED-9-sponsors-banner2

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound