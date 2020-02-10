Dana Laake and her special guest Guy Daniels will discuss understanding the gut microbiome’s role in health and disease.

Guy Daniels, MS, is the Director of Medical Education at Onegevity, a subsidiary of Thorne Research. Onegevity works together with Thorne to design clinically studied supplements, including pre- and probiotics, for Thorne’s customers based on their integrated metabolic profile. Onegevity’s platform synthesizes the massive, complex, and dynamic human data derived from genomic, proteomic, blood chemistries, microbiome, saliva, and self-reported metrics to provide a comprehensive molecular portrait and personalized interventions for an individual’s health.

