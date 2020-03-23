Dana Laake and her special guest Andrea Beaman will discuss cancer prevention and how to boost immunity.

Andrea Beaman is a natural foods chef, health educator, thyroid expert, holistic health coach and herbalist, dedicated to alternative healing, and sustainable eating and living. She is a regularly featured expert on CBS News, and hosted the award nominated, Fed UP!, a cooking show that educates viewers on how to cook for and cure various ailments. Andrea is the author of The Whole Truth – How I Naturally Reclaimed My Health, and You Can Too!, The Eating and Recipe Guide – Better Food, Better Health, and Health is Wealth – Make a Delicious Investment in You! and Happy Healthy Thyroid – The Essential Steps to Healing Naturally! Andrea makes learning about better health, good food, and sustainable living, a fun experience for everyone.

