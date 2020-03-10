GI Pathogens & Food Sensitivities

Dana Laake and her special guest Reed Davis will discuss GI pathogens and food sensitivity testing.

Reed Davis, HHP, CNT, is an expert in functional lab testing and holistic lifestyle medicine. He is the founder of Functional Diagnostic Nutrition®(FDN) and the FDN Certification Course. Reed served as the health director and case manager at a wellness center in California for over 10 years and now teaches the FDN Course with over 2500 trainees or graduates in 50 countries. Reed is known as one of the most successful and experienced clinicians in the world, having provided functional lab assessments to over 10,000 clients. Reed is also a clinical advisor for BioHealth Laboratories.

