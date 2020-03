Dana Laake and her special guest Marc Isaacson will discuss immune health and COVID-19.

Marc Isaacson, owner of Village Green Apothecary, is passionate about changing our healthcare system from a symptoms-based approach to one that works on getting to the root cause, focusing on wellness, and promoting prevention.

