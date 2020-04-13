Listen Live Sports

Biochemical individuality and COVID-19 – genetic predispositions can increase one’s risk

April 13, 2020 8:20 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Christy Williamson will discuss biochemical individuality and COVID-19 – how certain genetic predispositions can increase one’s risk.

Dr. Christy Williamson earned her doctor of clinical nutrition (DCN) from Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH), her master’s degree in human nutrition from the University of Bridgeport and is a also a Certified Nutrition Specialist. In 2016, she helped pass legislation in Virginia that established a statutory definition of nutritional genomics. With a colleague, Christy developed a course in nutritional genomics for MUIH and continues to teach there as an adjunct faculty member. Dr. Williamson is also the owner of the Nutritional Genomics Institute, OmicsDx, ZebraDx and SNPed. NGI houses SNPed, practitioner education in nutritional genomics, and ZebraDx, a nutritional genomics focused research diagnostics company. OmicsDx is a software startup and state-of-the-art nutritional genomics analysis company that produces epigenetically validated genome panels.

