BRAIN WASH: Detox your mind

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. David Perlmutter will discuss how to detox your mind for clearer thinking, deeper relationships, and lasting happiness.

David Perlmutter, MD, FACN, ABIHM, is a board-certified neurologist and Fellow of the American College of Nutrition. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Linus Pauling Award for innovative approaches to neurological disorders, the National Nutritional Foods Association Clinician of the Year Award, and the Humanitarian of the Year award from the American College of Nutrition. He is the author of New York Times bestsellers Grain Brain, Brain Maker, The Grain Brain Whole Life Plan, and The Grain Brain Cookbook, as well as Raise a Smarter Child by Kindergarten.