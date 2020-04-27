Listen Live Sports

The role of micronutrients during COVID-19

April 27, 2020 1:37 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Bernarda Zenker will discuss the role of micronutrients during COVID-19.

Dr. Bernarda Zenker, MD, is a board-certified family physician through the American Academy of Family Medicine. She is also board-certified in integrative medicine and certified functional medicine through the Institute for Functional Medicine. Dr. Zenker has a concern for finding solutions to chronic health problems using methylation genetics, nutritional supplements and diet recommendations to assist traditional medicine in the treatment and prevention of chronic diseases. Some areas of specific focus are preventing age-related memory loss, detoxification of toxins, diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease and mycotoxin illness from mold exposure.

