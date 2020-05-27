Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Kalpna Ranadive will discuss Ayurvedic solutions to combat viruses and other respiratory illnesses.

Dr Kalpna Ranadive is an integrative biological dentist, who is also certified by the American Naturopathic Certification Board. The central theme of her practice revolves around Ayurveda and ancient health science and wisdom. Dr. Ranadive is an international speaker, author and sought-after trainer by dentists and health care professionals, as she teaches them how to integrate ancient Vedic wisdom in their health practices. She is a naturalist, minimalistic and eco-friendly dental surgeon who strongly believes in saving teeth while paying attention to integrative health pathways. With a unique gift to individualize health and lifestyle protocols, Dr Kalpna enjoys helping individuals learn how to implement easy self-healing techniques for life.