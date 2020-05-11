Listen Live Sports

May 11, 2020 10:04 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Anna Cabeca will discuss Keto-Green 16, including cutting-edge information and best practices involving the keto diet.

Dr. Anna Cabeca, DO, OBGYN, FACOG, is an internationally-acclaimed menopause and sexual health expert, global speaker and pioneering promoter of women’s health. She is Emory University-trained and triple board-certified in gynecology and obstetrics, integrative medicine, and anti-aging and regenerative medicine, and bestselling author of The Hormone Fix, a diet and holistic lifestyle program for menopausal women. Dr. Anna also authored the new book Keto-Green 16, which explores diet and lifestyle practices that focus on ketogenic eating, paired with an alkaline diet and intermittent fasting. Her Keto-Green approach naturally manages the body’s most important hormones, and if followed properly, can help address and correct the symptoms and side effects that come with imbalanced hormones.

