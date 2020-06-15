Dana Laake and her special guest Bill Cadwallader will discuss electromagnetic radiation in our homes.

Bill Cadwallader, MBA, EMRS, is a certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist. These trained specialists measure electromagnetic radiation and consult for detection, protection and solutions in homes, schools, businesses, and other indoor and outdoor environments. Bill is an author and accomplished speaker and has spent his adult life working around technology, including his time in the U.S. Marine Corps and his postgraduate work at Pepperdine University. He was a project manager in the aerospace industry in California, and also worked in information technology for Clark County, Nevada. Bill has presented at the Annual Cancer Convention in Los Angeles and has taught at the International Institute for Building-Biology & Ecology (IBE). He serves as a coach for IBE’s Apprentice Program. He also speaks extensively on solutions to harmful electromagnetic radiation.