Dana Laake and her special guest Andrew Pace will discuss how to achieve a healthy home.

Andy Pace is a nationally recognized expert on green and healthy building products. As founder of the oldest healthy building supply company in the United States, Andrew has become one of the single most helpful and educational experts dealing with the day-to-day concerns of individuals who suffer from allergies, asthma and chemical sensitivities. As the leading expert on the topic of human health vs environmental health, Andrew launched a new green building product rating system called Degree of Green, which is being used by consumers to eliminate the confusion within the green building realm and to help guide consumers to what they truly need.