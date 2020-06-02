Listen Live Sports

Essentials of Healthy Living
 
Inner Bonding: The Power to Heal and Love Yourself

June 2, 2020 5:12 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Margaret Paul will discuss inner bonding, the power to heal and love yourself.

Dr. Margaret Paul holds a PhD in psychology, is a relationship expert, public speaker, consultant and artist. She is a bestselling author and co-creator of the powerful Inner Bonding® self-healing process, and the related SelfQuest® self-healing online program. Her book titles include, Do I Have to Give Up Me to Be Loved By You (and subsequent titles, Do I Have to Give Up Me to Be Loved By God, and…By My Kids), Healing Your Aloneness and Inner Bonding, and the recently published, Diet For Divine Connection and The Inner Bonding Workbook. Margaret has successfully worked with thousands and taught classes and seminars for over 50 years.

