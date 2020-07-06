Listen Live Sports

Breakthroughs in brain health with light, sound and vibration

July 6, 2020 8:51 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Patrick K. Porter will discuss breakthroughs in brain health with light, sound and vibration.

Patrick K. Porter, PhD, is the founder of BrainTap™, which was created with a singular mission in mind: to better a billion brains. With its proprietary app and headset technology, BrainTap enables users to tackle the challenges of today’s stressful world and enhance quality of life through improved brain health. With over 800 uniquely-encoded audio sessions, BrainTap empowers users to reduce stress, sleep better, and maximize performance. Dr. Porter has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, People, Entrepreneur and INC magazines, and on ABC, NBC, CBS and the Discovery Channel. He is head of mind-based studies at Quantum University and the author of six books.

 

