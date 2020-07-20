Listen Live Sports

Key Nutrients for Immune Support

July 20, 2020 10:11 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Jason Rozzo will discuss key nutrients for immune support.

Jason Rozzo is the Director of Strategic Development for Metagenics, Inc. He has been involved in helping doctors understand and apply nutrition as a therapeutic tool for over 20 years. Jason has a BS in health and fitness and a certificate in nutrition and healthy living from Cornell University, and is a member of the American Association of Nutritional Consultants. He has spoken at over 100 workshops and to hospitals and medical groups on many different health and nutrition topics. Jason is a US Army veteran and is the liaison for Metagenics’ military health initiative, working to support practitioners and not-for-profit groups that help active and retired military with nutrition and lifestyle.

