Dana Laake and her special guest Tammi Sweet will discuss the science and health benefits of cannabis.

Tammi Sweet, MS, LMT, is a co-founder and co-director of the Heartstone Center for Earth Essentials, near Ithaca, NY, where she offers workshops and classes in herbal medicine and online courses in anatomy and physiology. She holds a master’s degree in endocrinology and has been teaching anatomy and physiology to a range of students in a variety of learning environments for the past 30 years. She combines her expertise in herbal medicine and neurobiology in her book, The Wholistic Healing Guide to Cannabis, where in addition to exploring the chemistry of the whole cannabis plant, she explains the physiology of the human body’s endocannabinoid system and why and how it is affected by ingesting cannabis. Based on research and her own clinical experience, Tammi provides instructions on techniques for the best medicinal cannabis preparations and specific dosage recommendations for using these remedies to address a wide range of conditions, including stress, chronic pain, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia and more.