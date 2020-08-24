Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Pamela Smith will discuss a functional medicine approach to anti-aging.

Guest biography:

Pamela Wartian Smith, MD, MPH, MS, spent her first 25 of practice as an emergency room physician with the Detroit Medical Center and the next 18 years as an anti-aging/metabolic medicine specialist. She holds a master’s in public health, along with a master’s degree in metabolic and nutritional medicine. Dr. Smith is currently the director of the Center for Personalized Medicine and the founder of The Fellowship in Anti-Aging, Regenerative, and Functional Medicine. She is also the co-director of the master’s program in Metabolic and Nutritional Medicine at the Morsani College of Medicine, University of South Florida. Dr. Smith is the author of HRT: The Answers; Vitamins Hype or Hope; Demystifying Weight Loss; What You Must Know About Vitamins; Minerals, Herbs & More; What You Must Know about Women’s Hormones; Why You Can’t Lose Weight; What You Must Know About Memory Loss and How You Can Stop It; and What You Must Know About Thyroid Disorders. She has most recently co-authored the book, What You Must Know About Allergy Relief.