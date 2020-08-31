Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Tedd Koren will discuss a natural approach to cure cancer.

Guest biography:

Tedd Koren, DC, received his doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, SC, with honors as class valedictorian. In 1978, he helped found the Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic, where he taught histology, neurology and chiropractic adjusting techniques. He has recently developed Koren Specific Technique (KST), a new way to quickly and easily locate and correct serious stress, subluxations, imbalances, malfunction, blockages and disharmony in the mind/body that most other healers miss or overlook. Dr. Koren’s continuing education seminars for professionals and the public are entertaining as well as educational, and topics include the philosophy of healthcare, science and art, the childhood vaccination controversy, nutrition, cancer and chronic illness.