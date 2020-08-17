What’s new and different from The End of Alzheimer’s?

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Dale E. Bredesen will discuss new findings since the clinical application of his Alzheimer’s ReCODE protocol began 8 years ago.

Guest biography:

Dale E. Bredesen, MD, is internationally recognized as an expert in the mechanisms of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, and the author of the New York Times bestseller, The End of Alzheimer’s. He graduated from Caltech, then earned his MD from Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC. He held faculty positions at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and University of California, San Diego, and directed the Program on Aging at the Burnham Institute before coming to the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in 1998 as its founding president and CEO. He is currently a professor at UCLA.