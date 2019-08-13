Protected: Space is not the final frontier for cybersecurity

Todd Probert Vice President, C2, Space and Intelligence, Intelligence, Information and Services, Raytheon

Todd Probert is vice president for C2, Space and Intelligence for Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS) and a member of the Board of Directors for Raytheon Canada Limited. Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-ofthe-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries.

IIS is a leader in advanced cyber solutions to protect strategic and tactical national assets. IIS also has deep experience in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance programs; weather and environmental solutions; training, logistics, engineering, and operational support services and solutions for Mission Support, defense intelligence, space, civil aviation, counter- proliferation and counterterrorism markets.

As vice president for CSI, Probert’s mission area combines Raytheon’s space and intelligence solutions with the company’s expanding portfolio of agile command and control and situational awareness systems, offering defense and civil customers the ability to seamlessly operate across every domain, sharing and exploiting data just as quickly as it can be collected. Probert also spearheads the integration of commercial software practices and artificial intelligence solutions for military customers, ensuring critical systems are ready and relevant well into the future.

CSI’s broad portfolio includes programs that provide strategic, satellite-based mission planning and data processing for the intelligence community and other military and civil agencies. CSI is also responsible for developing multi-domain command and control, climate monitoring and unmanned control systems.

Probert brings a wealth of leadership experience to his role leading CSI. Since joining Raytheon in 2010, Probert has held positions as vice president of IIS Engineering Biography and Technology, and vice president of Engineering, Technology and Field Operations at Raytheon Technical Services Company. Most recently, he led IIS’ Mission Support and Modernization mission area, overseeing the integration of modern capabilities into legacy military and civil platforms.

Before joining Raytheon, Probert worked for Honeywell Technology Solutions, Inc. (HTSI), where he held various leadership positions. He served as the vice president of strategy and business development, leading business capture efforts and driving strategic planning. Under his direction, HTSI achieved a new business win rate of 93 percent. Other roles included senior director for planning and operations for the Space Networks and Communications business and leader of corporate restructuring efforts and merger and acquisition activities. He managed programs and directed operations on various U.S. Air Force and NASA programs. He also served as the HTSI chief technology officer, providing vision and strategy for their technology and on-contract growth.

Prior to working for Honeywell, Probert worked for ANSER, where he led the Space Technology division. He managed the analysis, implementation and execution of space, airborne and ground remote sensing programs in support of DoD and NASA missions. In 1995, he was named AIAA Young Engineer of the Year.

Probert holds a master's degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University, where he was named Outstanding Aerospace Engineer of the Year in 2017. He has a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Michigan. He is a Six Sigma Black Belt.