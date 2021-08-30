On Air: Amtower Off-Center
The National Park Service preserves one of the government’s bleakest chapters

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 30, 2021 12:15 pm
While maintaining some of America’s most beautiful sites, the National Park Service is also responsible for the watching over one of it’s black eyes. Recently, NPS announced a grant of just over $3 million for the to preservation of World War II Japanese American Confinement Sites. To learn more about how the sites operate and what goes into running them, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to the Superintendent of the Manzanar National Historic Site in California, Bernadette Johnson.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

