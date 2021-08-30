The National Park Service preserves one of the government’s bleakest chapters

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

While maintaining some of America’s most beautiful sites, the National Park Service is also responsible for the watching over one of it’s black eyes. Recently, NPS announced a grant of just over $3 million for the to preservation of World War II Japanese American Confinement Sites. To learn more about how the sites operate and what goes into running them, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to the Superintendent of the Manzanar National Historic Site in California, Bernadette Johnson.